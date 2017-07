Judge denies road rage stabbing suspect's request for supervised release -- again

An Oahu man suspected in a road rage stabbing on the H-1 Freeway in 2016 will remain in jail until his trial.

A judge on Tuesday denied Mark Char's request for supervised release -- again.

Mark Char’s request has been denied for the third time since first requesting reduced bail in March.

Char was arrested in August and has been charged with attempted murder for a road rage stabbing in 2016.

His neighbors claim Char has terrorized them for years and has a history of violence.

His trial is set to begin in October.

