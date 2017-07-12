Forecast: A hot and humid day with some passing showers

Hot and humid today with passing showers falling mainly windward and mauka. Upslope showers on both the Kailua-Kona and Kau sides of Hawaii Island could see enhanced afternoon pop-up showers.

Periods of intense sunshine will warm Honolulu to 89 degrees. The easterly winds will be lighter, about 10-15 mph.

It's going to be pretty uncomfortable outside. Stay in the a/c as much as possible. Drink plenty of fluids.

Stronger trades and more stable and comfortable conditions are expected by Friday and through the weekend.

Surf continues to be slightly elevated east and south.

Energy from former Hurricane Eugene in the East Pacific may bump up east shores later this week. A series of small south and southeast swells are keeping south shores fun. A slightly larger long-period southwest swell may roll in late Friday and Saturday.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

