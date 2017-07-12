Tropical Storm Fernanda weakening, but generating high surf

Tropical Storm Fernanda continues to weaken as it inches closer to the Central Pacific.

The cyclone, which has maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, is forecast to become a tropical depression by Friday.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Fernanda was about 1,045 miles east of Hilo and moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to continue in this direction for the next few days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the storm's center.

The storm is already bringing higher surf for some of the Hawaiian islands. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east shores of the Big Island and Maui.

Computer models show a track that comes close the islands, and forecasters say now is the time to prepare.

