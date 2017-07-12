Hurricane Fernanda steadily weakening as it churns toward Central Pacific

Hurricane Fernanda continues to weaken as it churns toward the Central Pacific.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was still a Category 2 hurricane, but was swiftly losing intensity.

Hurricane Fernanda had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to continue gradually weaken and will likely become a tropical storm by Wednesday.

The cyclone is still in the Eastern Pacific, churning northwest at about 9 mph.

According to forecasters, the cyclone is about 1,605 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico, and 1,460 miles east of Hilo.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. It is expected to move west-northwest in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is the second strongest storm in modern history to be recorded so far south in the eastern Pacific. The strongest was Hurricane Olaf in 2015.

It's still too early to tell what kind of direct effects, if any, the storm will have on Hawaii.

But early computer models show a track toward the islands, and forecasters say now is the time to prepare. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said a long-period swell from Fernanda could build for east-facing shores around the middle of this week.

