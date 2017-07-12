Hurricane Fernanda expected to weaken into a tropical storm

Hurricane Fernanda continues to weaken as the forecast brings it close to the Hawaiian islands.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Fernanda is expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday night.

The cyclone is still in the Eastern Pacific and is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. It is expected to continue in this direction for the next few days.

According to forecasters, the cyclone is about 1,235 miles east of Hilo.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is the second strongest storm in modern history to be recorded so far south in the eastern Pacific. The strongest was Hurricane Olaf in 2015.

It's still too early to tell what kind of direct effects, if any, the storm will have on Hawaii.

But early computer models show a track toward the islands, and forecasters say now is the time to prepare. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said a long-period swell from Fernanda could build for east-facing shores around the middle of this week.

