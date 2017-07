Forecasters tracking Tropical Storm Fernanda in East Pacific

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a new tropical storm in the East Pacific that has the potential to impact the Hawaiian islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Fernanda is about 760 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico, or a distant 2,940 miles from Hilo.

At 5 a.m. HST, the storm was moving west at 10 mph and is expected to continue in this direction while increasing in forward speed over the next few days.

Fernanda has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Additional strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours, forecasters say.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 35 mph.

It is far too early to tell what kind of effects, if any, this storm will have on Hawaii, but early computer models show a track that moves in a direction toward the islands.

Meanwhile, Eugene, another storm off the Mexico coast has become a tropical depression about 510 miles west-southwest of Punta Eugenia.

