Fernanda intensifies into category 4 hurricane far east of islands

Fernanda has strengthened into a powerful category 4 storm in the East Pacific as it continues churning toward the west.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Fernanda is 1,060 miles southwest of Baja California, Mexico, and about 2,600 miles from Hilo.

Fernanda has strengthened since the last update, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters predict additional strengthening over the next day or so.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the cyclone was moving west at about 12 mph. It's expected to continue in this direction for the next few days.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

It's still too early to tell what kind of effects, if any, the storm will have on Hawaii. But early computer models show a track toward the islands, and forecasters say now is the time to prepare.

