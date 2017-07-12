Fernanda enters Central Pacific as a weakening tropical storm

Tropical Storm Fernanda passed into the Central Pacific on Thursday morning, with winds near 60 mph.

The cyclone was moving toward the west near 13 mph, and forecast to become a tropical depression by Friday.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Fernanda was about 965 miles east of Hilo. It is expected to continue in this direction for the next few days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the storm's center.

The storm is already bringing higher surf for some of the Hawaiian islands. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east shores of the Big Island and Maui.

Computer models show a track that comes close the islands, and forecasters say now is the time to prepare.

