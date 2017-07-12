All lanes of Beretania, Piikoi streets reopened following crash - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

All lanes of Beretania, Piikoi streets reopened following crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All lanes of Beretania and Piikoi streets have been reopened after a crash early Wednesday. 

Honolulu police said the crash, which involved an overturned truck, happened before 5 a.m.

Roads were reopened around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities have not released further details.

This story will be updated.

