Man arrested for allegedly running over wife's boyfriend

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly running over his wife’s boyfriend.

Honolulu police said the suspect, Anthony Grace, hit the victim with his vehicle at around 8:45 p.m. on the Pali Highway near the Nuuanu YMCA.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Officers arrested Grace on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. His wife, 34-year-old Summer Paia, was also arrested on a first-degree terroristic threatening charge.

Investigators said because this was a domestic violence-related incident, they will seek immediate charges.

