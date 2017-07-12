Father finds forgiveness for son's alleged killer

The father of an Oahu man who was shot and killed in a road rage dispute back in March is speaking out about the day that changed his family forever.

"I hope everybody learn from this situation. As a father, I would like people to learn from this. Because you guys might end up where I'm at,” said Rhinehardt Pahio.

Keenyn Pahio had just celebrated his 31st birthday when he allegedly stepped out of his car to confront another driver and lost his life.

Three little girls lost their dad that day. They are now being raised by Keenyn's father.

The suspect is a former firefighter. He is now charged with murder.

"I was washing clothes and the call was Keenyn got shot," Rhinehardt said.

Rhinehardt says he is now trying to be a father figure to his only son's three girls, ages eight, five, and four by taking them to church every Sunday. He said it is especially hard when he takes them to visit Keenyn's grave.

"She said, “If you can take me to heaven, I wanna see my dad.’”

What led to Keenyn’s death will be settled in court. Police said it started with an argument in traffic on Moanalua Road near Aiea Heights Drive.

Witnesses said Keenyn exited his vehicle and punched Darryl Freeman, 72, who then fired his gun.

Freeman allegedly drove over Pahio's body before fleeing the scene.

Pahio's two youngest girls, Mahealani and Keahi, were there when it happened.

"We hope this story for Keenyn and his children can be a lesson for the public. That when they come up on situations like this that they would think twice and sometimes even walk away from it because it's not worth it, to see the children now without their dad, it's so sad," said Rhinehardt's girlfriend of 12 years Sabrina Jones.

“He had two of his kids in the car on that day…it was very, very sad to see their father go like that in front of them. And that's what touched us and we wanted to help," said attorney Peter Hsieh.

Rhinehardt said the family is struggling with grief and heartache. He said he forgives Freeman and said it's the only way he can move on.

"I have to forgive this man for my grandchildren…and for our sanity,” he said.

Freeman's attorney said his client may have been acting in self-defense.

On top of the murder charge, Freeman is also facing illegal firearm charges. He is now being held without bail. He is due back in court in August.

