Jurassic World filming comes to an end, film's stars leave Hawaii

Filming for Jurassic World’s sequel started Wednesday at Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor and it’s already making waves among boat owners.

Jurassic World sequel, filming in Hawaii, gets official title

It was a dream come true for six people who won a trip to Hawaii to meet "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and visit the set of the "Jurassic World" sequel -- but it was all made possible because Pratt wanted to help children suffering from illness.

'Jurassic World 2' star brings 6 to Hawaii to raise money for children's hospital

That's a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The stars of the film posted photos commemorating the end of filming in the islands on Facebook Tuesday.

Chris Pratt posted a photo of him fishing with the caption, "...And goodbye to Hawaii! Thank you! We had such a blast! Mahalo! Mahalo! Mahalo! #jurassicworld#fallenkingdom #whatsmysnack ill be back!"

Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard also posted a photo sharing a hug with Pratt. Her caption: "Day #60 and that's a wrap! Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii!"

Portions of Kamehameha Highway and Halona blowhole were closed for filming during the crew's stay in the islands. Some resident's even got an unusual glimpse of a triceratops being transported in a big rig.

The movie is the fifth installment in the Jurassic World series. It's set to debut next June.

