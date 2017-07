Oh baby! This Kahului family just welcomed their second set of twins

Labor pains led to a special delivery for one Kahului family.

The Miller family just welcomed to the world their second set of twins. Yes, SECOND set of twins.

Jenny and Kahoa Miller delivered two fraternal twins Monday at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Lincoln Jerry and Charlotte Marie were born just minutes apart. Before they were given names, the siblings were labeled "Twin 'A' Boy" and "Twin 'B' Girl."

Twins are no new challenge for the family. Their first set of children, Alivia and Violet, are identical twins, now 4-years-old.

"They are so excited about their brother and sister," mother Jenny Miller said. "It's going really well. They are now fighting for attention a little bit."

The twin gene runs on Jenny's dad's side of the family. Her great aunt on her dad's side had two sets of twins as well.

Jenny told Hawaii News Now she is "feeling great" after the delivery.

The odds of giving birth to two sets of twins is one in 10,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.