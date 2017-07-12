After deaths of 3 children at day care, 'Wiley KaiKou Mui Act' becomes law

Three grieving mothers are pushing state lawmakers for changes to help prevent day care deaths.

Three grieving mothers are pushing state lawmakers for changes to help prevent day care deaths.

A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.

A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.

The recent death of six-month-old Zoe Wurtz (left), four-month-old Wiley Muir (center) and two-month-old Triton Forsyth (right) were the cases that brought attention to the issue, resulting in the passing of the new law. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law Tuesday that requires liability insurance for childcare providers.

It's part of the "Wiley Kaikou Muir Act," which aims to increase oversight of child care facilities while giving families peace of mind.

"By passing this legislation, we are seeking to hold childcare providers accountable for our loved ones," Gov. David Ige said.

Under the bill, childcare providers must obtain insurance beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Services without proof of insurance would have to shut down.

The act is named to honor four-month-old Wiley Muir who died of an undetermined cause at a Honolulu day care in 2014.

In February, three grieving mothers whose children died while under licensed childcare provider supervision shared emotional testimony at the state Capitol to push for more regulations.

In 2015, there were 30 alleged types of violations, according to Department of Human Services, and seven confirmed safety violations. In 2016, those numbers rose to 43 alleged types of violations with 10 confirmed cases, one involving an injured child.

Some community members were apprehensive about the bill, however, saying the added insurance requirement would increase the cost of childcare in the state.

"When we place our children in childcare, we assume that they will be safe and cared for," Ige said. "As a community, we need to do everything that we can to assure that that happens."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.