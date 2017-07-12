After deaths of 3 children at day care, 'Wiley KaiKou Mui Act' becomes law

A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.More >>
A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.More >>
Three grieving mothers are pushing state lawmakers for changes to help prevent day care deaths.More >>
Three grieving mothers are pushing state lawmakers for changes to help prevent day care deaths.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>