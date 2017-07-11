Former HPD officer accused of bribing a prostitute pleads guilty in corruption case

The Honolulu police officer arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of bribery, prostitution and unauthorized use of a computer was a former University of Hawaii volleyball standout.

A Honolulu police officer has been indicted on federal corruption-related charges.

A Honolulu police officer pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud on Monday, in connection with a bribery scandal back in April.

As a part of a plea deal, a former Honolulu police officer accused in a corruption scandal pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Maulia LaBarre, 34, allegedly promised a prostitute via text messages that another officer would not testify against her if she had sex with him.

LaBarre was first arrested in 2016, and pleaded not guilty to five charges of wire fraud.

Under the plea deal, four counts were dropped.

LaBarre had eight years of experience with HPD before being fired two months ago.

In 2001, he played on the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team before taking two years off to complete a Mormon mission, according to the university. From 2004 to 2006, he returned as a volunteer coach for the team.

Each count could carry a 20-year sentence for LaBarre.

