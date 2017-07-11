Defense attorneys criticize investigation of Hawaii terror suspect

The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>
