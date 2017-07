Police looking for masked moped-riding robber

Police are looking for the masked, moped-riding robber who allegedly stole cash from the Jack in the Box in Stadium Mall last month.

Police said the suspect bought food from the drive-through window on a moped on June 27.

The following night he returned wearing the same clothing and a mask, and demanded money while holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Security footage shows the man trying to break open the register, but instead smashing his weapon.

He then returned to grab the money and fled on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Honolulu Police Department.

