Fire causes $100K in damage to a Poipu restaurant

A fire that broke out at a Poipu restaurant Monday night caused $100,000 in damage, and was deemed accidental according to the Kauai Fire Department.

The fire ignited just after 8 p.m. in the kitchen area of Olympic Cafe. When firefighters arrived on scene, they were told the stove caught fire. An off-duty firefighter visiting from the mainland was a customer in the restaurant at the time, and was able to extinguish visible flames with an extinguisher.

The flames, however, expanded upward, into the attic above the kitchen. Firefighters utilized Ladder 4 to enter the roof's vent to put out the flames.

Firefighters from the Koloa, Kalaheo and Lihue stations responded and cleared the scene by 11 p.m.

“The use of Ladder 4 was critical under the circumstances firefighters faced on Monday,” Fire Chief Robert Westerman said. “I applaud our crews for their diligence to ensure that the subsequent fire spread did not escalate into a more dangerous situation.”

There were no injuries reported.

