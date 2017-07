State issues tips for safe viewing of Hawaiian monk seals in Waikiki

Beachgoers are flocking to Waikiki for a rare glimpse of a nursing monk seal and her pup.

But the state is urging spectators to keep a safe distance, and take special precautions around the endangered animals.

Here are the state's tips for respecting the seals:

Look for signs: The animals that have come to shore will be surrounded by rope perimeters or signs.

Give the nursing mom space: Although usually docile animals, a nursing mother can, and has, become aggressive towards people.

Do not feed: The DNLR wants the seals to grow up naturally and without human influence.

Snorkel at a safe distance: The monk seals occasionally go into surrounding waters.

Enjoy: There are only 1,400 Hawaiian monk seals left in the world, so the opportunity to see one is a sight to remember.

The monk seals in Waikiki are expected to stay on the beach for the next few weeks.

