7-Eleven passes out free Slurpees for 90th anniversary

A very special birthday is being celebrated across the country.

7-Eleven stores nationwide are giving away free Slurpee drinks in honor of the chain’s 90th anniversary.

For the 19th straight year, this popular frozen beverage has been given out on July 11.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., stores will welcome customers with a small cup to fill with the frozen flavors.

In addition, July 12 kicks off Slurpee Week, where customers have a chance to receive 11 free Slurpees. Participates have to purchase seven Slurpees through the stores app to receive their coupons. Slurpee Week ends July 18.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.