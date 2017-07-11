Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

The latest on a Hawaii soldier arrested for attempting to support a major terrorist organization, plus new details on a massive affordable housing complex planned near Nimitz Highway.

Here's Lacy Deniz with your Digital Shortcast.

Click here to watch it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly