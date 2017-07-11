55th annual Hawaii State Farm Fair to kick off weekend

The 55th annual Hawaii State Farm Fair will begin this weekend on Oahu.

The first day of the fair is Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Comprised of exhibits, games, activities, livestock and food, the farm fair will then continue on Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5, but free for children and students.

Kualoa’s Director of Diversified Argiculture Taylro Kellerman explained this year’s fair themed — “Growing for your Future” – would not have been possible without the support of many different organizations.

“We are thankful that the Farm Bureau has been our partner to host the event for the past five years,” Kellerman said. “We are also very grateful to Hawaii State Department of Agriculture, 4-H, Kamehameha schools, Geico and Ulupono Initiative for their generosity and a host of other various companies and organizations that make the farm fair possible.”Parking will be free for all who attend. For more information visit the Hawaii State Farm Fair website.

