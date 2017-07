State: Counties must decide whether to OK Trump's voter records request

Hawaii's top elections official says it will be up to individual county administrators to decide whether or not to comply with the Trump administration's request for detailed information about the state's voting population.

Two months ago, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the "Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity," a bipartisan group that has since asked all 50 states for voter data, including names, birth dates and political party affiliations.

The stated goal of the commission is to "promote fair and honest federal elections," according to the Executive Order, though some critics believe the panel was authorized as "an effort to sell Trump's lie that he won the popular vote."

Dozens of states – including those under both Republican and Democratic leadership – have denied the administration's request for data.

Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wrote that his state would "not participate in this systematic effort to suppress the vote," while Mississippi's Republican Secretary of State said that members of the panel could "go jump in the Gulf of Mexico."

Political leaders in Hawaii were slow to take a stance against the request before ultimately relegating the task to county clerks on Tuesday, citing state election laws.

