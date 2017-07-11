Unga named to Mackey Award watch list

A day after Jahlani Tavai was put on the Bednarik Award watchlist, University of Hawaii tight end 'Tui Unga finds himself on the Mackey Award watch list for the nation's top tight end.
Unga is the first ever Rainbow Warrior candidate for that award. Last season he was second among Mountain west tight ends with five touchdown receptions.
The winner will be announced Dec. 6 and then presented live on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Awards Red Carpet Show.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.