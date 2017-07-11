Unga named to Mackey Award watch list

A day after Jahlani Tavai was put on the Bednarik Award watchlist, University of Hawaii tight end 'Tui Unga finds himself on the Mackey Award watch list for the nation's top tight end.

Unga is the first ever Rainbow Warrior candidate for that award. Last season he was second among Mountain west tight ends with five touchdown receptions.

The winner will be announced Dec. 6 and then presented live on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Awards Red Carpet Show.