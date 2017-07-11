NTSB: Plane that crashed near Moanalua Freeway lost engine power

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a small airplane crashed under a bridge on the Moanalua Freeway.

The single-engine plane that crashed into a stream bed just shy of Moanalua Gardens on June 30 lost engine power shortly after takeoff and when the aircraft was at just 300 feet above the ground, a NTSB preliminary report released Tuesday said.

The pilot and its two occupants were seriously injured in the crash. They've since been released from the hospital.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., and wreckage of the single-engine, fixed wing Piper PA-28 was quickly engulfed in flames after the crash.

Witnesses said the plane missed the Moanalua Freeway overpass by less than 2 feet.

Records show the aircraft was manufactured in 1971 and re-certified last year.

NTSB records show no prior incidents involving the aircraft.

The NTSB is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

