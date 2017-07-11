Raiatea Helm performs ahead of Sea Life Park's Makapuu Twilight Concert Series

Sea Life Park is hosting its annual Makapuu Twilight Concert Series, for families to enjoy a unique concert experience to watch Hawaii artists showcase their talents.
Some of the guests performing are Kalani Pe'a, Raiatea Helm, Keahou, Maunalua, and Melveen Leed.
Raiatea Helm was on Sunrise with a sneak peek.
For more information, click here.
