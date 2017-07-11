Cool off and catch a flick at Wet n' Wild Kapolei

The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire in Waipio.More >>
Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire in Waipio.More >>