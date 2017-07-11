Honolulu ranked 7th worst city to drive in, new report says

Honolulu was named one of the worst cities to drive in, according to a new report released Tuesday.

Honolulu took the No. 7 spot, ranked above Boston, Seattle, Washington DC, Detroit, Oakland and San Francisco.

The report by WalletHub, a personal-finance website, compared 100 of the largest cities in the United States.

According to the site, Americans are “collectively losing about $124 billion annually in wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion alone.”

To conduct the report, WalletHub determined the cities where the “hassle and expense” of driving is the highest, including the likelihood of an accident, rate of car thefts, average gas prices, average parking rates and more.

Honolulu’s average gas price was ranked 82 out of 100 and average parking rates were ranked 67.

The worst costs for Honolulu’s drivers comes from auto-maintenance repairs, ranking No. 99, only one spot above New York.

The worst ranked city to drive in: San Francisco.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.