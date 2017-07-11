Trending - Game of Thrones articles, most viewed video ever, talented kid singers, Dirty Thunder and zombie fish

With only days before the anticipated season 7 of HBO's Game of Thrones, Howard talked about all the recent articles that speculate about whether author George R.R. Martin has finished his last book in the series. He cites the example of a Vanity Fair’s headline that said: “Has George R.R. Martin secretly already finished the series?” Nothing in the article supports a positive answer, said Howard. It’s based on stuff like posting that his mood the other day was upbeat. And the fact that HBO hasn’t yet said who’ll head a panel on the show at Comic Con. All this circumstantial evidence with no actual new information is annoying according to him.

Billy V said there is a new video that has been the most watched in the history of YouTube. Wiz Kalifa's "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth has a record 2 billion, 894 million, 26 thousand, 649 views. Charlie Puth said, "I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views. Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."

Grace shared video of some kids in the Philippines who were able to show off their own talent by showcasing the song "Listen" and channeling a little queen Bey. These kids are reportedly finalists in a show called "Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids". They were so good that even Snoop Dogg put it on his Instagram page saying that the kids "slayed this Beyonce song".

Dan shared a fish filet that was still jumping on the plate. He claims this is the return of the zombie fish. Be afraid, be very afraid.

