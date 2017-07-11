Prince Lot Hula Festival Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. Festival is a signature event and the largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii. Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine brought part of her halau Pua Alii Ilima to Sunrise.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.