Prince Lot Hula Festival Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. Festival is a signature event and the largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii. Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine brought part of her halau Pua Alii Ilima to Sunrise.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.