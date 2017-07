US conducts successful missile defense test north of Hawaii

The United States successfully conducted a missile defense test over the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, a week after North Korea's successful missile test, the military said.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said a ballistic missile target was launched north of Hawaii. The target was then detected, tracked and intercepted by a high-altitude missile defense system in Alaska called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the government and contractor team who executed this flight test today,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, in a statement. “This test further demonstrates the capabilities of the THAAD weapon system and its ability to intercept and destroy ballistic missile threats.”

Officials say the target had an intermediate range.

But on July 4, North Korea launched a missile with an even longer range, which some experts believe could be capable of reaching as far as Alaska.

This was the 14th successful intercept in 14 attempts for the THAAD weapon system.

