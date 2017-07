Big Island police seek suspects in statue beheading

Big Island police are looking for suspects involved in a criminal property damage case for after a statue was found beheaded in front of the Pacific Tsunami Museum.

The heads of a mermaid and turtle were broken off the stone statue at the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Kalakaua Street.

Officials say the statue was destroyed between June 24 and June 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

