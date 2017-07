Forecast: Humidity, some showers to dampen your Tuesday

It's sticky out there.

The humidity is higher as a patch of moisture is moving over the islands from the east. The trades aren't helping much. They are calm to light this morning and expected to be peak at 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Showers will become frequent for windward and mauka neighborhoods as the day progresses.

Leeward areas won't be quite as wet, but will see an increase in passing showers and occasional periods of sunshine. The high in Honolulu today will be an uncomfortable 88 degrees.

The wetter weather will continue through Wednesday and perhaps Thursday. Breezy trade winds and drier weather is forecast for the weekend.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. A small long-period south is expected late Friday. Surf today will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

