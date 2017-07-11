Copy-Forecast: Breezy trade winds, sunshine to kick off the work week

The trade winds will be breezy at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts, and the sunshine will be plentiful.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Lighter trades and a few more showers tomorrow through Thursday.

Surf is slightly elevated along east shores due to the breezy trades. The south shores will continue to enjoy a small bump from the south-southeast.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

