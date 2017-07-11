Copy-Forecast: Breezy trade winds, sunshine to kick off the work week

The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending a decision to have his daughter briefly sit in for him at a table with world leaders at an international summit.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending a decision to have his daughter briefly sit in for him at a table with world leaders at an international summit.More >>
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder that's being sold as a way to get a "euphoric energy" rush.More >>
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder that's being sold as a way to get a "euphoric energy" rush.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>