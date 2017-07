Crash causes power outages for nearly 300 customers in West Oahu

A crash on Wednesday morning caused damage to a utility pole, resulting in power outages for nearly 300 customers in West Oahu, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m., Honolulu police said. Police did not have further details about the incident.

HECO crews are working to restore power to the customers in Maili and Nanakuli.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

