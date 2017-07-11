Water main break closes both directions of Queen St. in Kakaako - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Water main break closes both directions of Queen St. in Kakaako

KAKAAKO, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A portion of Queen Street in Kakaako is closed due to a water main break, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Crews have shut down Queen Street in both directions, between Cooke and Coral streets.

The Board of Water Supply is responding but does not have further details at this time.

This story will be updated.

