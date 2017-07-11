Both directions of Queen St. in Kakaako remain closed during overnight repairs

A portion of Queen Street in Kakaako is expected to remain closed overnight due to a water main break, the city said.

The 12-inch water main broke around 4:15 a.m., impacting eight businesses in the area, the Board of Water Supply said.

A water wagon will be available for those businesses.

BWS crews are on scene and will continue the work to repair and restore the roadway overnight.

Queen Street will remain closed in both directions, between Cooke and Coral streets.

The city asks any motorists to stay clear of the area and take alternate routes to work.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.