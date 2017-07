Firefighters extinguish blaze at Ala Moana Center food court

A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Ala Moana Center food court, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

More than 20 firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. to find smoke coming from the food court area. Upon further investigation, they found that the smoke was coming from a cooking area of Aja Sushi and Bento restaurant.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames by 3:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no other restaurants or businesses were affected.

HFD is investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.