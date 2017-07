Partially blind cyclist rides to summit of Mauna Kea

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - A partially blind Hawaii resident known around Kailua-Kona as "bike man" has reached the summit of Mauna Kea.

The West Hawaii Today reports Brian Fulghum made it to the top of the mountain this past weekend.

Fulghum is known to wear a costume and cape while riding his bike around town. He says summiting the 13,796-foot (4,205-meter) mountain was tough, but was a part of his effort to get "the most out of life with a physical challenge."

The 80-mile (129-kilometer) upward ride went through sand and gravel. Fulghum started before the sun came up Saturday and finished Sunday afternoon.

