Jahlani Tavai named to Bednarik Award watch list

University of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai was one of 86 players named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list today. The award is given annually to college football's defensive player of the year.

A first-team all-conference selection last year, Tavai led the Mountain West is tackles for loss and recorded the eighth most tackles in a single season in program history. He's the first Rainbow Warrior named to the Bednarik Award watch list since Solomon Elimimian in 2008.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Oct. 30, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 20. The winner of the 2017 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 7. The formal presentations will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 9, 2018.