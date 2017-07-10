PHOTOS: Hawaii man arrested on suspicion of aiding terrorists - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: Hawaii man arrested on suspicion of aiding terrorists

An active duty Hawaii soldier has been arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group.

Family members said they were shocked at the allegations, and hope the charges are a "misunderstanding."

