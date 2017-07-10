Father of Hawaii soldier arrested for terrorist ties: 'I'm just in shock'

A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.

FBI: Hawaii soldier with ties to ISIS threatened to 'kill a bunch of people'

Clifford Kang, the father of a Hawaii soldier arrested for ties to ISIS, says he's shocked by the allegations against his son. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clifford Kang said his son, Ikaika, grew up in Waimanalo and graduated with honors from Kaiser High School in 2001.

Ikaika Kang enlisted in the Army shortly after the 9/11 attacks, and served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Clifford Kang also said his son had converted to Islam, and that while he wasn't outgoing, neither is he.

"He told me he's with the Muslim faith now. I'm a Catholic so I figured well, that's alright," Kang said.

"There's good teachings of the Muslim faith and the bad. And from time to time when he did live here, he would teach me the Koran. So I listened to him but other than teaching or learning that belief, there was no mention of him going astray."

Clifford Kang added that his son is a "great kid."

"When I heard this (the allegations against him), I'm just in shock," he said.

"He's not real outgoing, he's never been. But neither was I, I wasn't too outgoing and kind of keep to myself. But other than that he's a great kid, a normal kid who grew up in Waimanalo."

The FBI says Ikaika Kang, 34, was arrested this weekend in Waipahu after a year-long investigation. A criminal complaint alleges Kang pledged allegiance to ISIS, and offered to provide training and support to the terrorist group.

He's scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

