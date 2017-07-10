Sewer spill warning signs close area near Wailuku River

Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Frustration over illegal fishing is growing in a Windward Oahu community, and some Waimanalo residents say they're stepping up their own efforts to help stop the problem.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Three months ago Carlynne Musicant moved into Hale Mauliola. Now she's just days away from getting a place of her own. The 69-year-old says she's grateful to have had a roof over her head during one of the most stressful times in her life.More >>
