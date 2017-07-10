Sewer spill warning signs close area near Wailuku River

Big Island officials are advising the public to stay out of the waters near Wailuku River due to a small sewage spill.

Officials reported a discharge of untreated wastewater along the mouth of the river and the shoreline near Mooheau Beach Park.

The spill was caused by a broken sewer lateral in the storm drain system.The total amount of untreated waste that was leaked remains undetermined, but authorities say it leaked at approximately one gallon per hour.

In accordance with Hawaii State Department of Health, warning signs were posted and the area is closed to recreational activities until further notice.

Repairs and tests will continue and until the signs are removed and the waters are safe, the public is advised to avoid swimming in the area.

