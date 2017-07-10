Police seeking 3 who robbed Makaha store at gunpoint

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down three men who allegedly robbed a Makaha convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened July 1 about 1:20 p.m., when the three went into the Makaha Ohana Market, showed handguns and demanded cash.

All three suspects reportedly fled in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects are described as in their 20s, from 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall.

The first suspect has a tattoo near his right eye and wore a Waianae High School logo hat.

The second man weighs around 170 pounds.

The third man has a black beard and weighs about 170 pounds.

Crimestoppers asks anyone with information to call 808-955-CRIME.

