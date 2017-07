Police arrest 3 accused of robbing Makaha store at gunpoint

Police have arrested the three men accused of robbing a Makaha convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened July 1 about 1:20 p.m., when the three went into the Makaha Ohana Market, showed handguns and demanded cash.

All three suspects reportedly fled in an unknown vehicle.

Police later identified all three suspects -- William Bautista, Jason Hoopai-Fau and Peterlee Peneku -- and arrested them on July 12 on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The suspects are all 21 years old.

Crimestoppers asks anyone with information to call 808-955-CRIME.

