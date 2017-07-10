Hawaii soldier facing terrorism charges was recipient of terrori - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii soldier facing terrorism charges was recipient of terrorism service medal

U.S. District Court in Honolulu (Image: Hawaii News Now) U.S. District Court in Honolulu (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Hawaii soldier arrested for ties to Islamic State was a recipient of the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, his military service record shows.

Ikaika Erik Kang is active duty, and served as an air traffic control operator with the 25th Infantry Division. 

His record shows that he was deployed overseas to Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011.

He was also deployed to Afghanistan -- from July 2013 to April 2014.

Officials said over the course of his military career, he received the following awards:

  • Army Commendation Medal
  • Army Achievement Medal
  • Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award)
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Afghanistan Campaign Medal
  • Iraq Campaign Medal
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Korea Defense Service Medal
  • Humanitarian Service Medal
  • Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2nd Award) Army Service Ribbon Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award) Certificate of Achievement (2nd Award) Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge Aviation Badge Parachutist Badge Marine Qualification Expert Riffle Badge

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly