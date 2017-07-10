Hawaii soldier facing terrorism charges was recipient of terrorism service medal

The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clifford Kang, the father of a Hawaii soldier arrested for ties to ISIS, says he's shocked by the allegations against his son. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Father of Hawaii soldier arrested for terrorist ties: 'I'm just in shock'

A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.

FBI: Hawaii soldier with ties to ISIS threatened to 'kill a bunch of people'

U.S. District Court in Honolulu (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Hawaii soldier arrested for ties to Islamic State was a recipient of the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, his military service record shows.

Ikaika Erik Kang is active duty, and served as an air traffic control operator with the 25th Infantry Division.

His record shows that he was deployed overseas to Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011.

He was also deployed to Afghanistan -- from July 2013 to April 2014.

Officials said over the course of his military career, he received the following awards:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korea Defense Service Medal

Humanitarian Service Medal

Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2nd Award) Army Service Ribbon Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award) Certificate of Achievement (2nd Award) Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge Aviation Badge Parachutist Badge Marine Qualification Expert Riffle Badge

