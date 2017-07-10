Hawaii sex assault fugitive captured in Puerto Rico

A Millilani man was arrested in Puerto Rico on Monday after several weeks on the run.

Israel Malave, 35, was charged in 2013 with first-degree child sex assault.

He stopped showing up for court proceedings in June, and a $1 million warrant was issued late last month.

U.S. Marshals arrested Malave early Monday.

A spokesman for the Hawaii U.S. Marshals office confirmed the arrest, saying it was a joint investigation between federal authorities and Honolulu police.

It is unclear when Malave will be brought back.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.