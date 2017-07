AHL will host a new panel series Tuesday, July 19 that focuses on art, design and architecture. The three disciplines are closely linked according to President and CEO of AHL Bettina Mehnert and the hope is that this panel will inspire conversation and collaboration between them. The panel series is set for 6 p.m. at the Waikiki Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club and is free to the public. Registration on the AHL website.

