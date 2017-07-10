Business Report: No date has been determined for rail session - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: No date has been determined for rail session

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A date for the legislative session on the rail has yet to be determined; however, not this month. In addition, there has been no agreement on which tax to use and the rail will not receive any state funds, even though state lawmakers are still arguing as if it does. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly