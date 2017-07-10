How to create a vacation budget

Summer is here which means many across the nation will take their long-awaited vacation. Market manager from Bank of Hawaii Anne Banting says the key is planning and discipline. Everything should be accounted for; where you are going, who you are going with and how you are getting there are just a few examples. According to Banting, people will spend about $1,000 per person, so start saving and planning for your next relaxing getaway.

